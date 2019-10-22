Stocks turn mixed amid earnings, Brexit drama

Stocks are mixed in midday trading as investors sort through today's raft of corporate earnings and wait for the vote on Brexit in the U.K.
The Nasdaq falls 0.2%, hurt by Facebook (-2.9%) and Netflix (-3.4%). The S&P and the Dow both rise 0.2%.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1.5 basis points to 1.79%.
In world markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.1%, the FTSE 100 gained 0.7%, Germany's DAX edged up 0.1%, and Italy's FTSE MIB index closed roughly flat.
In the U.S., energy (+1.7%) and health care (+0.7%) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors up, while communications services (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.3%) trail the broader market.
Crude oil rises 1.6% to $54.15 per barrel.
Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 97.39.
The British pound is down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar ahead of this afternoon's Brexit vote in Parliament.
