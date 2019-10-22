Teekay companies spike on resolution of China LNG joint venture

Teekay Corp. (TK +22.4% ) skyrockets to YTD highs, surging alongside Teekay LNG Partners (TGP +17.3% ) and Teekay Tankers (TNK +3.6% ), after Russia's Novatek said the joint venture between Teekay LNG and China LNG Shipping that owns specialized Arc7 icebreaker vessels serving the Novatek-operated Yamal LNG plant in northern Russia is no longer subject to U.S. sanctions.

The JV had been designated as a "blocked person" under U.S. sanctions imposed last month against subsidiaries of Chinese shipping company COSCO.

As a result of the resolution, the Teekay Group says it will reschedule its previously-postponed investor and analyst meeting and expects to provide details soon.