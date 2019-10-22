AT&T sets WarnerMedia event for next Tuesday

AT&T (T +0.1% ) has set an event next Tuesday at which it will detail plans and financial expectations for its high-stakes launch of new streaming service HBO Max.

"WarnerMedia Day" kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 29.

The company will post materials for the event and host a live webcast.

That comes a day after the company reports its third-quarter earnings, recently moved to be closer to WarnerMedia day; it has its earnings conference call set for 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28.