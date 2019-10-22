General Dynamics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.75B (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.