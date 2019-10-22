Canada's energy industry fears worst-case election outcome

Canada's election returns, in which Prime Minister Trudeau won enough seats to form a minority government but fell short of an overall majority, are the "worst possible outcome" for the country's energy industry, says Auspice Capital Advisers CEO Tim Pickering, as Trudeau's Liberal Party will need support from left-leaning parties that are opposed to new oil pipelines.

But top Canadian energy names - including Enbridge (ENB +0.8% ), Suncor (SU +0.9% ), TC Energy (TRP +0.4% ), Cenovus (CVE +0.9% ), Imperial Oil (IMO +1.1% ) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +1.8% ) - are trading higher, suggesting the stocks already had priced in the outcome.

The sector's biggest short-term concern is the fate of the long-delayed Trans Mountain expansion project, which would triple the flow of oil sands crude to the British Columbia coast.

TMX is one of three stalled oil export pipeline projects, along with ENB's Line 3 and TRP's Keystone XL, which the energy industry says are vital to improve Canada's access to markets, improve crude oil pricing and spark capital spending.