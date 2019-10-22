McClatchy cutting 1% of headcount - report

Newspaper publisher McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) is cutting about 1% of nationwide staff, according to a memo seen by the Sacramento Business Journal.

The company will shed about 30 positions as it consolidates some editing and management regionally. No reporting positions will be impacted, McClatchy CEO Craig Forman says.

“I want to emphasize that while we move to more shared editing in our regions and along topic areas, every newsroom no matter the size will continue to be led by a strong assignment editor,” Forman writes.