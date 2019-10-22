Credit Suisse cautious on UPS after earnings

Credit Suisse thinks part of the negative sentiment today around UPS (UPS -2.6% ) is tied to the announcement by the company that COO Jim Barber is retiring.

The firm says Barber was viewed as a potential successor to CEO David Abney.

Credit Suisse on the updated UPS guidance: "EPS reaffirmed to be between $7.45-$7.75 (incl. $325m of pension headwinds) – which is ~1% above our estimate at the midpoint. This implies Q4 EPS in the range of $2.04-$2.34. Our estimate of $2.08 is 5% below the midpoint of the implied guidance range, and the consensus estimate of $2.11 is 4% below the midpoint. Capex guidance has been lowered by ~$500m in 2019 and 2020 vs. prior guidance of 8.5-10% of sales. The company noted that this should not impact its automation targets and transformation goals."

CS keeps a Neutral rating on UPS and price target of $117.

Previously: UPS backs full-year profit view after strong quarter (Oct. 22)