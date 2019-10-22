Under Armour to play offense

New Under Armour CEO (UAA +5.5% ) Patrik Frisk tells Bloomberg TV that he arrives in the CEO office with a plan already in place to position the brand to succeed.

Both Frisk and outgoing CEO Kevin Plank say the company is turning from defense to offense.

Frisk also states that one of the company's goals is to create products that the consumer doesn't realize they need until they have it, and then can't live without it.

Naturally, Frisk and Plank arrived to the Bloomberg studio decked out in UA business attire.

