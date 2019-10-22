Luxottica in new five-year pact with Chanel

Luxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF) renews its exclusive license arrangement with Chanel before the expiration of the current contract.

The new five-year agreement will come into effect on January 1, 2020 and run until December 31, 2024 with a possibility for renewal for a period of three years (January 1, 2025 - December 31, 2027).

"We are extremely pleased with this strategic agreement for our Group. For twenty years, Luxottica and CHANEL have shaped the idea of luxury eyewear together, with outstanding, highly exclusive and iconic products, starting with the launch of CHANEL’s first-ever eyewear collection in 1999," states Luxottica Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.