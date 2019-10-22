Petrobras nears oil marketing deal with Brazil government - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR +4.6% ) could take over marketing of the Brazilian government's share of crude from offshore oilfields, which would add significantly to the company's trading operations, Reuters reports.

The head of Pre-Salt Petroleum tells Reuters a deal is near in which PBR's trading desk would manage the oil that the Brazilian government receives from private sector firms.

Brazil's pre-salt fields are known to hold billions of barrels of untapped crude.

Separately, Switzerland has filed its first charges related to the Brazilian "Car Wash" probe involving PBR and construction firm Odebrecht.