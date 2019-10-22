FHFA willing to wipe out Fannie, Freddie shareholders if necessary - Bloomberg

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -2.1% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -2.1% ) sink after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria told Congress that he'd be willing to take steps that could wipe out shareholders of the mortgage insurance giants if it had to be done to prevent a bailout by taxpayers.

"I work for the taxpayers," he told the House Financial Services Committee when asked about whether hedge funds, including Paulson & Co., stood to gain windfalls under the plan the U.S. Treasury Department released last month.

Calabria said it's not his aim to wipe out or enrich shareholders and that he'd do what it takes to make sure taxpayers aren't on the hook for losses at Fannie and Freddie, the two government-sponsored enterprises that have been under U.S. conservatorship since 2008.

For years, John Paulson's firm and other hedge funds have been seeking to end the net worth sweep that sends all of the GSEs' profits to Treasury.

