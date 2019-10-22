Lam Research Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.02 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (-6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.