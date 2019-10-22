F5 Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.51M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward.