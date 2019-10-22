Robert Half Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RHI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.