Caterpillar Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.90 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.49B (-0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cat has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.