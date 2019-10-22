Libra moving cautiously amid 'risk of not innovating' - Zuckerberg

Facebook (FB -3% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company won't be part of launching the Libra payments system anywhere in the world unless all U.S. regulators approve it.

In prepared testimony before his appearance at the House Financial Services Committee set for tomorrow, Zuckerberg sounds notes of caution alongside calls to innovate against competition, including in China.

"I believe this is something that needs to get built, but I understand we’re not the ideal messenger right now," Zuckerberg says in the remarks. "We’ve faced a lot of issues over the past few years, and I’m sure people wish it was anyone but Facebook putting this idea forward."

But "while we debate these issues, the rest of the world isn't waiting. China is moving quickly to launch similar ideas in the coming months."

Libra is mostly dollar-backed and it will extend U.S. financial leadership (along with democratic values and oversight around the world), he says.

It's not an attempt to create a sovereign currency, he emphasizes: "Like existing online payment systems, it's a way for people to transfer money."