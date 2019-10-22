NextGen Healthcare Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.39M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NXGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.