MarketAxess Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)MKTXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130M (+28.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mktx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.