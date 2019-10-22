EMA OKs refined manufacturing process for bluebird TDT gene therapy

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has signed off on the commercial drug product specifications for bluebird bio's (BLUE -2.3% ) Zynteglo (autologous CD34+ cells encoding βA-T87Q-globin gene), a one-time gene therapy for patients at least 12 years with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) who do not have a β0/β0 genotype, for whom hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation is appropriate but a human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched related HSC donor is not available.

The company expects to enroll its first commercial patient this quarter.

The EMA approved the product under accelerated review in June.