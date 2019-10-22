Evercore Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.91M (+26.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, evr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.