Kaiser Aluminum Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+32.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.94M (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KALU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.