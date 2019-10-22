MTIG Investment rises after call explains why refi cycle is different

MTIG Investment (MTG +3.7% ) continues to gain after the mortgage insurer's management discussed drivers of the return on the new insurance written and reasons why refinancing has been relatively constrained even with lower interest rates.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterates his buy recommendation and price target of $18, based on 9.5x his 2021E EPS of $1.90.

Lower interest rates led to lower persistency during Q3 (78.6% vs. 81.7% at 2018-end), and insurance in force (or IIF) growth slowed, management told analysts in the call.

The slowdown, though, was less severe than in prior refinancing cycles because most of the policies that could be refinanced had been written during 2018 and early 2019.

That means the homes underlying the policies probably had experienced only a small amount of price appreciation, and many of the refinanced mortgages still require insurance, management said.

They also said the company likely gained market share in Q3; returns on NIW benefited as lower premiums were offset by higher quality, which leads to holding less capital against the new policies.

