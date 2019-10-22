Core Laboratories Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-23.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.38M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.