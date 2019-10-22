Brightcove Inc. Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.26M (+15.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BCOV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.