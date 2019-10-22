Tesla Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 vs. $2.90 in 3Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.48B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tsla has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 15 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tesla: Q3 Key Earnings Questions

Tesla Q3 Earnings: Model 3 Delivers Sales But Not Profit