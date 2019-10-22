Ford Motor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.88B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, F has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Ford Is Moving Out Of Oversold Territory Ahead Of Earnings