PayPal Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.35B (+18.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pypl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 31 downward.