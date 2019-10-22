Canadian Pacific Railway Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$4.50 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.99B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview