Ameriprise Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.09 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (-8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.