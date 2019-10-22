Aslan Pharma advances early-stage study of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis

The first participant has been enrolled in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating multiple ascending doses of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' (ASLN +1.9% ) ASLAN004 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The 50-subject study should wind up in about a year.

The first portion assessing a single ascending dose was completed in June.

ASLAN004 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), blocking signalling of two pro-inflammatory cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, which are central to triggering symptoms of atopic dermatitis, such as redness and itching of the skin.