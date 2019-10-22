Boeing says making progress on 737 MAX; FAA needs weeks to review

Boeing (BA +2.4% ) bounces back from yesterday's drubbing as the company says it is making "significant progress" toward getting the 737 MAX back in the air, while Federal Aviation Administration head Steve Dickson says the agency's review process will need at least several more weeks.

Dickson said at a conference of air traffic controllers in Washington that the FAA had received the "final software load" and "complete system description" of revisions to the plane.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg - who will appear before Congress for two days of testimony next week - says the company has "made significant progress over the past several months" in its work to return the MAX to service.

Separately, S&P lowers its outlook on Boeing's debt to negative from stable, saying "potential lasting damage from the 737 MAX grounding could weaken its competitive position and make it difficult to maintain funds from operations to debt above 40% after deliveries resume, absent a more conservative financial policy."

S&P keeps its Boeing corporate credit rating at A, among the lowest rungs of investment-grade ratings.