The House of Commons for the first time appeared to back a Brexit deal, but another vote - to fast-track the deal (by the Oct. 31 deadline) - failed to pass. The net result appears to mean Brexit (with a deal) won't be accomplished by Oct. 31.

Other options would be a no-deal Brexit or perhaps new elections. Kudos to those that can make sense of the whole thing.

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is slipping a bit.

ETFs: EWU, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, FLGB, ZGBR