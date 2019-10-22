Husky Energy announces layoffs, potentially hundreds of jobs affected

Hundreds of workers appear to have been laid off at Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +3% ), with the majority of cuts focused at the company's Calgary headquarters.

The cuts come as Husky has been reducing capital spending in the wake of ongoing pressure facing Canada's energy sector.

Husky has significantly cut staff in the years since oil prices began to crash in 2014, but the timing of the latest layoff after Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberals won re-election with a minority government surely will spark speculation.