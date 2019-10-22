Blackstone, CVC may take Paysafe public again - Reuters

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and CVC Capital Partners are looking for investment banks to help take Paysafe Group public in an initial public offering that could value the payments processing company at more than $10B, including debt, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two private equity firms took Paysafe private for GBP 3B ($3.9B) two years ago.

Blackstone and CVC will interview investment banks next month to hire underwriters for an IPO.

The London-based company handles more than $80B of transactions a year and employs 3,000 people globally. Last week, it introduced its Mobile Pay point-of-sale system in the U.S.