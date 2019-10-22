Marathon Petroleum mulls sale of two refineries - Bloomberg

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.4% ), under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to break itself up, is considering a sale of two refineries in Alaska and Utah, Bloomberg reports.

MPC is in active discussions with possible buyers for its 68K bbl/day Kenai oil refinery near Anchorage and its 58.5K bbl/day Salt Lake City refinery, the largest in the Utah, according to the report, which does not specify how much the two plants might fetch in a sale.

The Kenai plant is among “several logical non-core” assets flagged for sale by Elliott in a presentation published last month.