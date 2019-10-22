EQM Midstream again delays, raises costs for Mountain Valley pipeline

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM +0.3% ) says it is delaying to late 2020 the expected completion of its long-delayed Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.

EQM increases its estimated cost for the project to $5.3B-$5.5B, after previously targeting a mid-2020 full in-service date at a cost of $4.8B-$5B, which itself was sharply above the company's initial $3.5B cost estimate in February 2018, when it expected completion by year-end 2018.

Legal challenges by environmentalists and other groups to federal permits have caused lengthy delays and higher costs for Mountain Valley and Dominion Energy's Atlantic Coast pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina.