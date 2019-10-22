Johnson pauses Brexit legislation while awaiting EU response

The U.K. government and House of Commons now waits for the European Union to respond to the government's request to delay the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

“I will speak to EU member states about their intentions, until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation,” Johnson said. “Let me be clear, our policy remains that we should not delay.”

European Council President Donald Tusk said he's taking the request for a delay seriously. The EU, however, hasn't yet responded to the extension request.

Earlier, Johnson had warned that he would abandon the attempt to ratify the deal and, instead, seek an election.

The original deadline for the U.K. to leave the EU was March 29, 2019.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) is down 0.5% and the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) is roughly flat after rising 0.1% earlier.