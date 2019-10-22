Boeing head of commercial airplanes division to step down

Boeing (BA +1.8% ) announces the departure of Kevin McAllister as President and CEO of its Commercial Airplanes unit, in the company's biggest executive casualty of the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX.

The company names Stan Deal to succeed McAllister and Ted Colbert to succeed Deal as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, effective immediately.

Deal joined Boeing in 1986 and has been President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

McAllister joined Boeing in November 2016 after 18 years at GE Aviation to run the company's Commercial Airplanes unit, but he has faced criticism from some airlines over his communication surrounding the grounding of the MAX and efforts to return it to service.

The move comes 10 days after CEO Dennis Muilenburg was stripped of his chairman's role.