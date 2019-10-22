Oil prices rise as OPEC said to weigh deeper production cuts

Crude oil futures (USO +1.2% ) close higher, helped by a report that major oil producers will consider deeper production cuts when they meet in December; December WTI, the new front-month contract, settled +1.8% at $54.48/bbl, December Brent +1.3% to $59.70/bbl.

Saudi Arabia also wants to focus on improving adherence to the OPEC+ production agreement, according to the Reuters report; Iraq and Nigeria are among the countries that have not fully complied with the reductions.

"It looks like OPEC is confirming that they are going to do whatever it takes to support oil," Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group, tells MarketWatch.

The S&P energy sector (XLE +1.4% ) enjoys broad gains after jumping 1.9% yesterday as the group catches a bid after falling 0.8% YTD alongside weakening oil prices.

