Skechers -8% after light EPS guide

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) reports sales rose 15.1% (up 17.2% in constant currency) in Q3.

Comparable same-store sales in company-owned stores rose 7.7% (6.9% in U.S., 9.9% internationally).

Gross margin as a percentage of sales rose 30 bps to 48.2% as a result of improved retail pricing and product mix in its international businesses, partially offset by an increase in the average cost per unit in the domestic business. Operating margin increased 40 bps to 10.9%.

Store count rose by a net 112 to 3,172 (240 openings, 128 closings), with heavy gains in joint-venture stores (net 79 additions).

Looking ahead, Skechers guides for Q4 sales of $1.225B to $1.250B vs. $1.22B consensus and EPS of $0.35 to $0.40 vs. $0.39 consensus.

