Texas Instruments -9% after misses, downside forecast

Semi bellwether Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) slides 9% after Q3 results that missed on revenue and EPS with sales down 11% Y/Y. The downside Q4 forecast sees revenue of $3.07-3.33B (consensus: $3.6B) and EPS of $0.91-1.09 (consensus: $1.28).

In Q3, TXN says most markets weakened further with Analog revenue down 8% Y/Y to $2.67B and Embedded Processing down 19% to $724M.

Semi peers on the move after the report include Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -2.4% , Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -2.2% , AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) -1.6% , and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) -2.3% .

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.