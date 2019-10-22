Comparable sales sizzle at Chipotle

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales soared 11% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate for a gain of 9.3%.

Comparable restaurant sales improved due to a nearly 7.5% increase in comparable restaurant transactions and a 3.5% increase in the average check, which includes a benefit from menu price increases that were implemented during 2018.

Digital sales jetted up 87.9% during the quarter to account for 18.3% of all sales.

Restaurant-level margin was 20.8% of sales vs. 20.2% consensus and 18.7% a year ago. Operating margin came in at 8.2% of sales vs. 8.7% consensus.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates FY20 comparable sales at the top end of prior high single digit comparable restaurant sales growth guidance. Chipotle expects to open 150 to 165 restaurants in 2020 after opening slightly at or below the guidance range of 140 to 155 restaurants for 2019.

Shares of Chipotle are up 1.59% in AH trading to $845.20.

