W.R. Berkley Q3 EPS beats, NPW rises 7.7%

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Q3 EPS of 85 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 67 cents and compares with 84 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net premiums written of $1.75B increased 7.7% from $1.62B a year ago; net premiums earned of $1.68B increased from $1.60B.

Q3 net investment income of $161.7M fell from $186.1M a year earlier.

Q3 total revenue of $1.97B rose from $1.94B in Q3 2018.

Q3 Insurance GAAP combined ratio of 93.0% compares with 95.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess GAAP combined ratio of 98.3% unchanged vs. a year ago.

Q3 return on equity of 12.2% vs. 12.0% in Q3 2018.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: W.R. Berkley EPS beats by $0.13, beats on net premiums earned (Oct. 22)