Whirlpool points to balance sheet improvements

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) trades flat after a mixed Q3 report that saw revenue in Asia and Latin America top expectations, while revenue in North America and Europe was slightly short of estimates.

Ongoing EBIT was $364M to account for 7.2% of sales vs. 6.2% a year ago.

Whirlpool management says the company strengthened its balance sheet and made significant progress towards the long-term debt leverage target with the repayment of $1B term loan."

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year EPS of $14.75 to $15.50 vs $15.24 consensus. Whirlpool also expects to generate cash provided by operating activities of ~$1.4B and free cash flow of approximately ~$800M.

