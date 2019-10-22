Snap down 5% after light guidance

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is currently down 5.4% postmarket in choppy trade after posting Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines and posted a better-than-expected user count.

Revenues rose 50% to $446.2M.

Meanwhile, net income improved by $98M to -$227M. EBITDA improved by $96M to -$42M.

Operating cash flow improved by $56M to -$76M; and free cash flow improved by $75M to -$84M.

Daily active users were 210M (up 13% Y/Y) vs. expectations for about 206M. They rose sequentially and year-over-year in North America, Europe, and Rest of World (and showed similar gains on each of the iOS and Android platforms).

It's guiding high for the fourth quarter there, expecting 214M-215M users vs. 208M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $540M-$560M (vs. consensus for $553.6M) and adjusted EBITDA between break-even and $20M (vs. a year-ago -$50M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

