Six Flags -4% after earnings miss

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reports a 3% increase in attendance to 14.0M guests in Q3 and a 1% drop in guest spending per capita

Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue fell 26% as expected.

The company's Active Pass Base increased 2% Y/Y on more upselling of guests from single day tickets and season passes. Deferred revenue for the quarter was a record $198M (+5% Y/Y).

Net income fell 2% and EPS was off by the same percentage.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 52.8% vs. 50.3% consensus.

Shares of Six Flags are down 4.37% AH to $49.00.

