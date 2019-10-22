Mixed bag of earnings, Brexit bummer weigh stocks

Stocks finished slightly in the red, slipping to lows of the day on Brexit news as U.K. lawmakers endorsed Prime Minister Johnson's deal but voted against a speedy timetable to approve Brexit legislation in the next three days.

But some big individual names made some big moves, as McDonald's fell 5% after missing earnings expectations, Procter & Gamble gained 2.6% on strong sales, Kimberly-Clark plunged 7% on a weak outlook, Facebook slid 3.9% on news that it is now being probed by 47 attorney generals for possible antitrust violations, and Biogen surged 26% on news it now plans to pursue regulatory approval for an experimental Alzheimer's treatment after earlier appearing to give up on the drug.

Tomorrow will bring another busy earnings day, with Boeing, Tesla, Ford, PayPal and others set to report.

The energy group (+1.3%) was today's S&P sector leader as WTI crude oil bounced +1.8% to $54.48/bbl, while the information technology sector (-1.4%) succumbed to broad-based selling, followed by communication services (-0.9%).

U.S. Treasury prices finished mixed, with the two-year yield rising 2 bps to 1.61% and the 10-year yield declining 2 bps to 1.77%.