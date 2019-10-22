Discover Financial Q3 beats as NII rises 3.0% Q/Q

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Q3 EPS of $2.36 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.27 and President and CEO Roger Hochschild says he expects the company to achieve "all elements of our 2019 financial and operational guidance."

Discover rises 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Q3 EPS compares with $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue net of interest expense of $2.90B increased 6% Y/Y.

Q3 net interest income of $2.40B rose from $2.33B in Q2 and $2.22B in Q3 2018.

Q3 loan fee income of $120M rose from $102M in Q2 and $103M in the year-ago quarter.

Total loans at the end of the quarter was $92.5, up 6% Y/Y.

Q3 total net charge-off rate of 3.05% rose 8 basis points from 2.97% in Q3 2018.

During Q3 2019, Discover repurchased ~5.1M shares of common stock for $419M; shares of common stock outstanding declined by 1.4% from the previous quarter.'

Book value per share of $37.20 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $35.97 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

