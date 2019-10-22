Post-earnings decline for Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) trades lower after posting a top line miss for Q3 and only reaffirming full-year adjusted EBITDAR of $885M to $910M vs. $897M consensus.

Boyd's summary on Q3: "Our newly acquired properties produced strong results under our ownership, with Adjusted EBITDAR growth of nearly 6% and margin improvement of more than 200 basis points on a combined basis. And we substantially expanded our sports-betting partnership with FanDuel Group, opening sports books at four new locations in the Midwest while successfully launching a market-leading mobile betting app in Pennsylvania. Our Company continues to deliver strong operating results, and we remain focused on executing a disciplined, balanced approach to creating long-term shareholder value."

BYD -4.05% AH to $25.10.

