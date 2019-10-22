Pentagon chief steps down from JEDI process

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is removing himself from the review process for the Pentagon's lucrative cloud contract due to his son's current employment at IBM, one of the original companies that applied for the winner-takes-all contract.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are viewed as the leading candidates for JEDI, which could have a value of up to $10B.

In August, Esper began investigating the JEDI process after President Trump said other companies complained Amazon had an unfair advantage.

Deputy Secretary David Norquist will now take over on JEDI selection.